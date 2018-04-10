21st Century Fox (FOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of 21st Century Fox from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,468.34, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 21st Century Fox has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.56.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in 21st Century Fox by 420,700.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in 21st Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in 21st Century Fox by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

