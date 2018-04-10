Teachers Advisors LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in 21st Century Fox were worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in 21st Century Fox by 420,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in 21st Century Fox by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. 21st Century Fox has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,468.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.25.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. 21st Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 21st Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

21st Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for 21st Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21st Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.