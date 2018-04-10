Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twilio to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.37.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 1,722,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,921. Twilio has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $3,490.28, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of -0.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $115.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $107,600.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $181,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,856. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,003.4% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 210,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 155.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,096,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after buying an additional 241,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

