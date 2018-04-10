Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an impact score of 43.7191042290289 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Twitter from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,062,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,388,104. Twitter has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,100.42, a P/E ratio of 485.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $194,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $39,958.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,075 shares of company stock valued at $72,908,543 in the last three months. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

