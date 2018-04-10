TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

TRCB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TRCB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The company has a market cap of $151.65, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.48. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 14.88%. sell-side analysts predict that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TWO Rivers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TWO Rivers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TWO Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

