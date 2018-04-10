Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,418.01, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $679.86 million for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

