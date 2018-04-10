45,559 Shares in Choice Hotels (CHH) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Choice Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Choice Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $804,812.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bonds sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,237,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,967 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Choice Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NYSE:CHH opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4,548.14, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.40%. The firm had revenue of $237.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Choice Hotels Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

