Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Spx Flow (FLOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Spx Flow worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Spx Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spx Flow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,767,000 after buying an additional 176,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spx Flow by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Spx Flow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spx Flow by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 73,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Spx Flow in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS lowered Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spx Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spx Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Spx Flow stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,022.66, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Spx Flow has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Spx Flow will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spx Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

