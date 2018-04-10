WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of WellCare Health Plans worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 593.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WCG stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.59. The company had a trading volume of 261,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,876. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,505.07, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.86.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

