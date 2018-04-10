Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 138,900 Shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 419.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $79,468,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $5,785,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bristol County Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristol County Savings Bank now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

UL opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,459.34, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4452 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/two-sigma-advisers-lp-has-9-52-million-stake-in-unilever-plc-ul-updated-updated.html.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.