Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Stake in ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 593,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $467,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,103.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Gregory sold 34,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $375,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 239,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,930 shares of company stock worth $2,515,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $1,327.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

