Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.24% of Brink’s worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,151,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $17,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,669,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCO opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,722.35, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 10,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.87 per share, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,221.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Brink’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

