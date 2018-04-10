GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 2,266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.80% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, CFO Scott Mendel sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $26,166.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $72,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,164 shares of company stock worth $217,957 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.44. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.14, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 117.77% and a negative return on equity of 91.14%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

