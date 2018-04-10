Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 707,100 Shares of Dynegy (DYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) by 360.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of Dynegy worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Dynegy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 331,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 28,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynegy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynegy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynegy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynegy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DYN remained flat at $$12.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dynegy has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,849.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Dynegy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

