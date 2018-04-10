Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 44,726 Shares of POSCO (PKX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 614.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in POSCO by 44.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

PKX opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23,874.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. POSCO has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

