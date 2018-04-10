Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of PHH Co. (NYSE:PHH) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of PHH worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PHH during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PHH by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PHH by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,919,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,845 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PHH during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in PHH during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHH opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PHH Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. PHH had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%.

PHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PHH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PHH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

PHH Profile

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

