Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.69% of MicroStrategy worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 93.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,825. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,443.22, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.40.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

