Two Sigma Investments LP Has $12.10 Million Stake in Entegris (ENTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 261.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,366 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of Entegris worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,256,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Entegris by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 980,282 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in shares of Entegris by 913.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 306,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3,425.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 181,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 1,262,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,318. Entegris has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4,780.25, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.68 million. equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $208,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

