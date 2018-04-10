Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,579 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in The Western Union by 94.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 22,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $338,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS upgraded The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,657. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The stock has a market cap of $8,565.92, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 206.81% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

