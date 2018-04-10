Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.73 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,542,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 1,794,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,807,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $107.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.5921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

