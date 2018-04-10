Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $208,000 in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,581 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Healthequity from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,829.01, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $208,000 in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/two-sigma-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-4457-healthequity-inc-hqy-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.