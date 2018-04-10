Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 182,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,840. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9,490.24, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $856.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.94 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

