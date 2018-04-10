U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83,057.63, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $750,527.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $334,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

