U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $83,057.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,540,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 103,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

