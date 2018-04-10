U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. U.S. Concrete accounts for about 1.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of U.S. Concrete worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 173,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,680 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 241,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,917. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.92, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $41,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $741,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,905,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,990 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

