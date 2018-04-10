Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.45 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $76.45 million and $20.43 million worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00028036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.59 or 0.05911860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.94 or 0.09452940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.01679930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.02437760 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00199925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00600408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.02628750 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2014. Ubiq’s total supply is 40,344,946 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

