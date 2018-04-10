Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €31.70 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €31.70 ($39.14) price objective by UBS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a €28.50 ($35.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.48 ($37.63).

Shares of LHA traded up €0.21 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €26.88 ($33.19). The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

