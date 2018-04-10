Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 88 by UBS

UBS set a CHF 88 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 98.61.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up CHF 0.26 on Thursday, hitting CHF 97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

