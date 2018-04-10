Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 53.70%.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $142,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $468,216. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

