UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (PFGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,831,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,407 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 544,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,961,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,799,000 after acquiring an additional 263,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 874,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,109.61, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $382,131.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

