SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $37.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

