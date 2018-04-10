UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Bottomline Technologies worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 286,229 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 209.6% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 329,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 223,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 105,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,589.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $338,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,452.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $435,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

