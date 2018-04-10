Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chatham Lodging worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,140,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 581,076 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,509 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $6,709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $5,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chatham Lodging news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 265,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Chatham Lodging has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.74, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Chatham Lodging

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

