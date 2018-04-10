UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,163 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,292.26, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,489,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,944,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,315. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEES. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

