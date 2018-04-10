UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,596 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,366.15, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $629.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.51 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from The Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo set a $50.00 target price on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

