Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price target on UBS Group (VTX:UBSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 20 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 22 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 21 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 19.83.

UBS Group stock opened at CHF 17.64 on Monday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of CHF 15.11 and a 52-week high of CHF 19.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ubs-group-ubsg-given-a-chf-19-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.