TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.93) target price by research analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.72 ($28.05).

TLG stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.26 ($27.48). The stock had a trading volume of 23,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

