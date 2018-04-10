UBS Reiterates “€6.40” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

UBS set a €6.40 ($7.90) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Citigroup set a €7.50 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America set a €7.30 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.75 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra set a €7.00 ($8.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.09 ($8.75).

BME IBE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.00 ($7.41). 36,480,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610,000. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($9.01).

