UBS (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

UBS (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on UBS in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

UBS stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65,869.94, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. UBS has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.89.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. UBS had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.16%. equities analysts anticipate that UBS will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UBS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,806,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 60,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS by 86.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 60,597 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of UBS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 902,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in UBS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,018,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

