Comparing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Ultralife (ULBI)

Integer (NYSE: ITGR) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.46 billion 1.23 $66.67 million $2.81 20.06 Ultralife $85.53 million 1.97 $7.64 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.56% 11.13% 3.17% Ultralife 8.94% 7.74% 6.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Integer has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integer and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.53%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

Integer beats Ultralife on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Greatbatch, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise. Greatbatch Medical’s products include medical devices and components for the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, portable medical, vascular and energy markets. QiG focuses on developing medical device systems for some of healthcare’s challenges and reflects the Company’s strategic evolution of its product offerings in order to raise the growth and profitability profile of the Company. QiG utilizes a diversified portfolio approach with three investment modes: new medical device systems commercialization, collaborative programs with OEM customers and strategic equity positions in emerging healthcare companies.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.