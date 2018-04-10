UMH Properties (UMH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UMH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2699311683958 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,891 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 11,059 shares of company stock worth $156,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

