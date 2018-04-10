UNCoin (UNC) Price Reaches $0.0001

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. UNCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $145.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.04333230 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003528 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001284 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014990 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007602 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059887 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UNCoin Profile

UNC is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UNCoin’s official website is uncoin.org.

Buying and Selling UNCoin

UNCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy UNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

