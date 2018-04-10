JT Stratford LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Cowen Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 161,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 258,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. 1,262,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,568. Unilever plc has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69,459.34, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4452 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

