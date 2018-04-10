Unilever (UNIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €50.00 ($61.73) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

AMS UNIA traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.30 ($53.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($64.56).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

