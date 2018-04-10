Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIA. Goldman Sachs set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

Shares of UNIA traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.30 ($53.46). The stock had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($64.56).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

