Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will report sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.66 million and the highest is $122.79 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $85.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.51 million to $519.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $558.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $546.15 million to $570.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, February 5th. Merion Capital Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 250.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,014.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 217,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2,602.77, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.17. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

