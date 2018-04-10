Shell Asset Management Co. Has $19.73 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,978. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

