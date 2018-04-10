Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $78.64 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,448 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $78,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $101,527.85, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

