Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.12. 5,460,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,978. The firm has a market cap of $101,527.85, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

