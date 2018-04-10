Uniper SE (UN01) Receives €23.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.14 ($28.57).

A number of research firms have commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Commerzbank set a €22.90 ($28.27) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.50 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

UN01 stock opened at €24.75 ($30.56) on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of €14.14 ($17.46) and a one year high of €26.64 ($32.89).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

